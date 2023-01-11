Commanders GM Martin Mayhew 'Not Worried' About Potential Dan Snyder Sale

The Washington Commanders could be sold this offseason. However, that doesn't mean everything in the organization can come to a standstill.

Possibly one of the biggest offseasons in franchise history is coming about for the Washington Commanders this year with the impending sale of the organization by Dan Snyder.

Snyder has made steps that could lead to him selling the franchise after years of controversies and scandals.

But it's also a big season for the football operations department. The team fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner Tuesday and will likely look to add a new starting quarterback for the upcoming season. However, general manager Martin Mayhew doesn't believe the two big changes will affect one another.

“Yeah, I don't worry about that," Mayhew said. "I mean, we're really focused on what we need to do to get better for next season and that's totally out of our hands. I don't worry about things I can't control.”

Mayhew also faces the most critical offseason of his tenure as general manager. The Commanders haven't won double-digit games since 2012 and a new owner could mean that he or she could clean house and find new people to fill the important positions.

However, Mayhew is correct, Snyder's sale is out of his control and he is tasked with building the roster whether the ownership changes or not.

