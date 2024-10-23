What Really Drives Commanders HC Decisions on the Field?
Every Sunday, we watch players dazzle us with one-handed catches and toe-tap touchdowns in the corner of the end zone. We've come to expect our favorite athletes to be superhuman, pushing their bodies to the limit week after week. However, for Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, it's not just about winning games; it's about prioritizing his players health and making sure they have a future after the NFL.
The Commanders head coach made it clear that it's about the long game for him. "Yeah, number one, it's player driven to say it's always about them for the long-term, for their health, for their career. So, that's an easy one. It's about the player and making sure they can do their thing at full speed and if they can't, like in the case with [RB] Brian [Robinson Jr.] a few weeks ago, we just said, 'You know what? It's not there and we're not going to put you out there and not allow you to do your thing full speed.'"
This balance between immediate contribution and long-term health has been central to Quinn's decisions this season. Even though it can frustrate players eager to return to the field, the Washington head coach makes those tough calls when necessary.
"Sometimes the player gets upset, but that's okay," Quinn added. "In that instance, it was the more difficult right over the easier wrong to tell him, 'Hey man, this, it's not happening and as much as you want this game and this moment, we're always going to do what's best for you.'"
By prioritizing the health of his players, Quinn is also safeguarding the team's performance for the long haul. "That in return is also best for the team. But yeah, that's an easy one," he concluded.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders DB Suspended Six Games
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever
• Marcus Mariota Details What's Next For Commanders After Jayden Daniels Injury