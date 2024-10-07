Commanders Head Coach Emphasizes Teamwork and Fan Support
The Washington Commanders remain on top with their fourth consecutive win since 2008, following a 34-13 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
While the Commanders are on the brink of making franchise history, head coach Dan Quinn emphasizes the importance of focusing on the present rather than dwelling on the past. He believes the unwavering support and energy of the fans played a role in fueling the team's on-field performance.
"I can't give any regard for the past," Quinn stated, underlining his commitment to the current roster and forward-thinking tone. He acknowledged the electric atmosphere at the new home of Washington football, Northwest Stadium, adding, "We really felt the fan support today, and I thought there was a definite home-field advantage created."
Quinn noted how the fans' energy translated to on-field dynamics, observing the "defensive energy" that resonated throughout the game. The loud cheers from the stands elevate the players' performances, driving them to play harder. "Seeing the team connected, playing for one another using this complementary football," he said, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in building a cohesive unit.
His praise for key plays further illustrated the importance of teamwork, particularly the recovery of a fumble that shifted momentum back to the offense. "I kind of referenced earlier the turnover that went to a stop, the fumble that was recovered by the offense," Quinn explained.
He also commended the special teams for their contributions, stating, "I thought our special teams continue to cover to run and hit." He highlighted a fantastic hit by running back Jeremy McNichols as an example of energy generated from the special teams, noting that "that energy that gets created is a big deal."
Quinn reiterated his commitment to leveraging all three phases of the game—offense, defense, and special teams. The unity between players, as he noted, is not just a strategy, but a bond that is essential for the team's success. "My favorite part of our team is the team," he said, emphasizing that the foundation of any successful team lies in unity.
As the season progresses, this collective mindset will be vital in navigating the challenges ahead. The drive to "find an edge and do it for one another" exemplifies the culture Quinn is cultivating.
With each game, the Commanders not only build their identity but also reinforce the notion that success is a collective effort. Fans revel in watching their home team not just play for the 'W' but also for each other. The victory is even sweeter when it's fueled by the undeniable energy that the home crowd brings to Northwest Stadium.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders LB Has Career Game in Win vs. Browns
• Commanders Pass Rusher Named Hidden Gem
• Commanders Head Coach on First Half vs. Browns