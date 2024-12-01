Washington Commanders' Inactives For Tennessee Titans Game
The Washington Commanders are hosting the Tennessee Titans amid a three-game losing streak. Hosting a 3-8 team, the Commanders should be able to right the ship, as they stand in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC.
With the Philadelphia Eagles set to win the NFC East, Washington needs to turn things around and play some sharp football on a consistent basis to earn an at-large playoff berth.
Commanders running back Austin Ekeler is sidelined with a concussion that he suffered against the Eagles one week ago, though he's not on the inactive list. Here are the rest of the team's inactives:
- QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback)
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- LB Dominique Hampton
- OT Andrew Wylie
- DT Phidarian Mathis
Phidarian Mathis is a healthy scratch, a source told CommanderGameday. Marshon Lattimore is now missing his fourth straight contest since arriving in D.C. via trade. His hamstring injury has caused him to miss quite a bit of time, though he should be healthy after the bye week.
