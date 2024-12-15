Washington Commanders Inactives vs. New Orleans Saints Revealed
The Washington Commanders are well-rested as they are 8-5 and heading into the backend of their schedule following a bye week. Their first game following rest comes on the road against the New Orleans Saints.
The two main storylines will be the Commanders debut of Marshon Lattimore, which comes against his former club, and how rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels does agianst a defense he's got the potential to light up.
With the contest soon to come, the Commanders revealed their inactives for the matchup:
- QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback)
- WR K.J. Osborn
- CB Michael Davis
- LB Dominique Hampton
- K Zane Gonzalez
- C Tyler Biadasz
- DT Phidarian Mathis
Lattimore missed four games upon his arrival to Washington, and then he had a bye week to give him additional time to get 100% healthy. Hamstring injuries aren't one to rush back from, as they can have a more long-term, lingering impact on a player.
Now, Lattimore is making his debut with the team against his former franchise, and the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback can add a huge boost in the secondary just before a potential playoff berth late in the season.
