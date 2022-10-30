Commanders Lead Colts at Halftime in Low-Scoring Contest

The Washington Commanders enter the locker rooms at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 7-3 lead over the Indianapolis Colts.

The first 15 minutes came and went with little offensive production, as Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first two drives both resulted in three-and-out's and the Commanders failed to sustain drives.

Indianapolis struck first, as Ehlinger and running back Jonathan Taylor led an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive that ended with a 46-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin.

The Commanders responded, lead by a 42-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Taylor Heinicke to receiver Terry McLaurin, pushing Washington inside the redzone. Three plays later, Heinicke dumped it off to running back Antonio Gibson, who took it nine yards to the house, giving the visitors a 7-3 lead.

The two teams traded punts before Ehlinger and the Colts started another march into Commanders territory. Headlined by a 29-yard carry from Parris Campbell, the Colts found themselves inside the Washington 25-yard line.

However, on 2nd and 14, Ehlinger made his first big mistake; the second-year pro from Texas was sacked by Jonathan Allen and lost the ball, with Da'Ron Payne recovering for Washington.

Looking to add on, Heinicke found Gibson for a gain of 16, but couldn't continue the forward momentum, punting the ball away with 25 seconds left and effectively ending the opening frame.

Heinicke finished the first half eight of 11 for 108 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. was Washington's leading rusher, taking five carries for 21 yards. McLaurin's 42-yard grab was enough to lead the way in receiving, while Gibson added four receptions for 39 yards and a score.

The Commanders will get the ball to start the second half, looking to add to their lead and continue their march back to .500.

