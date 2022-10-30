Skip to main content

Commanders Lead Colts at Halftime in Low-Scoring Contest

The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts have it all to play for in the final 30 minutes.

The Washington Commanders enter the locker rooms at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 7-3 lead over the Indianapolis Colts.

The first 15 minutes came and went with little offensive production, as Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first two drives both resulted in three-and-out's and the Commanders failed to sustain drives.

Indianapolis struck first, as Ehlinger and running back Jonathan Taylor led an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive that ended with a 46-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin.

The Commanders responded, lead by a 42-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Taylor Heinicke to receiver Terry McLaurin, pushing Washington inside the redzone. Three plays later, Heinicke dumped it off to running back Antonio Gibson, who took it nine yards to the house, giving the visitors a 7-3 lead.

The two teams traded punts before Ehlinger and the Colts started another march into Commanders territory. Headlined by a 29-yard carry from Parris Campbell, the Colts found themselves inside the Washington 25-yard line.

However, on 2nd and 14, Ehlinger made his first big mistake; the second-year pro from Texas was sacked by Jonathan Allen and lost the ball, with Da'Ron Payne recovering for Washington.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jonathan Taylor
Play

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Injures Ankle vs. Commanders; Will He Return?

The Washington Commanders' day might get a little easier with running back Jonathan Taylor suffering an injury. How does that affect the rest of the game?

By Jeremy Brener
snyder uniform
Play

Dan Snyder 'Needs to Be Removed' as Commanders Owner, Says Colts' Jim Irsay

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes NFL owners are willing to vote out Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

By Art Garcia
Taylor Heinicke
Play

Commanders vs. Colts: Washington Leads at Halftime

The Washington Commanders will look to win their third straight game when they face the Indianapolis Colts.

By Commander Country Staff

Looking to add on, Heinicke found Gibson for a gain of 16, but couldn't continue the forward momentum, punting the ball away with 25 seconds left and effectively ending the opening frame.

Heinicke finished the first half eight of 11 for 108 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. was Washington's leading rusher, taking five carries for 21 yards. McLaurin's 42-yard grab was enough to lead the way in receiving, while Gibson added four receptions for 39 yards and a score.

The Commanders will get the ball to start the second half, looking to add to their lead and continue their march back to .500.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter at @DFlickDraft

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor
News

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Injures Ankle vs. Commanders; Will He Return?

By Jeremy Brener
snyder uniform
News

Dan Snyder 'Needs to Be Removed' as Commanders Owner, Says Colts' Jim Irsay

By Art Garcia
Taylor Heinicke
News

Commanders vs. Colts: Washington Leads at Halftime

By Commander Country Staff
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) and receiver Cam Sims (89) celebrate a play against the Detroit Lions.
News

Commanders vs. Colts Inactives: Logan Thomas Making Return?

By David Harrison
Kamren Curl Wochit
News

Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to 'Force The Issue' with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

By Adam Schultz
Sam Ehlinger
News

Colts' Sam Ehlinger Move 'Surprising, But Not Unreasonable': 5 Questions Ahead of Commanders Matchup

By Jeremy Brener
Terry McLaurin
News

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Wants 'Fast Start' in Indianapolis Homecoming

By Adam Schultz
Daron Payne
News

Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?

By Mike Fisher