Commanders Injury Report Positive Ahead of Bengals Game
On Sunday, the Washington Commanders hit the road for the second time of the young season. After a 1-1 start to the season, the new-look Commanders are looking to capture a winning record as they take on a very solid Cincinnati Bengals team on the road.
Reigning No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels is looking to further solidify himself as the team's franchise quarterback while the defense will be facing a talented offense in Washington's Week 3 matchup. Playing against a solid Bengals team, the Commanders will have to be both healthy and sharp on Monday night.
With the Commanders undergoing their second practice of the week, the team had a positive injury report.
- DE Clelin Ferrell, Knee - LP
- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Thumb - LP
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Foot/NIR (Rest) - LP
- DE Dorance Armstrong, Chest - LP
- TE Zach Ertz, NIR (Rest) - LP
- S Quan Martin, Hamstring - Full
- T Brandon Coleman, Ankle - Full
- CB Benjamin St-Just, Groin - LP
A return from both Emmanuel Forbes and Clelin Ferrell would be huge for Washington's defense. Forbes will be needed in the secondary as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will be tough wide receivers to slow down -- especially without the team's premier cornerback.
Ferrell is the only Commander to have logged a sack through two games, doing as twice in that span.
After playing 12 snaps in Week 2, it seems the Commanders are continuing to be cautious with Jer'Zhan Newton as the defensive tackle is expected to receive a bigger role next game.
On the other side, the Bengals saw quarterback Joe Burrow be a full participant in the second straight practice. Higgins was a limited participant once again.
