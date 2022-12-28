The Washington Commanders will look to get as many playmakers on the field as they can as they prepare for a game with major playoff implications.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Quarterback Carson Wentz emerged as the starter when the Washington Commanders got practice started on Wednesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, he didn't have all of his teammates with him.

Before the practice even got started a team representative notified the media that defensive end Chase Young (illness) was not going to be present.

The Commanders clarified that his absence wasn't related to the knee injury he just returned from against the San Francisco 49ers, but was in fact a non-Covid related illness.

Washington expects him back on Thursday.

And that's how we got the week started when monitoring the health and availability of Commanders players for this weekend against the Cleveland Browns.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS WEDNESDAY PRACTICE REPORT

DID NOT PRACTICE

LB Jon Bostic (Pectoral)

OG Saahdiq Charles (Concussion)

RB Antonio Gibson (Knee/Foot)

DE James Smith-Williams (Concussion)

DE Chase Young (Illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPANT

S Kamren Curl (Ankle)

OG Andrew Norwell (Shoulder)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle)

DE Shaka Toney (Ankle)

FULL PARTICIPANT

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (Quad)

Additionally, tight end Armani Rogers and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields were both designated to return to practice on Wednesday.

With playoff positioning on the line, Washington can jump their chances of playing in the postseason to 50 percent before receiving any help around the league by beating the Browns this weekend.

