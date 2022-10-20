Commanders Injury Update: WR Jahan Dotson to Return vs. Packers; Aaron Rodgers Questionable?
ASHBURN, Va. -- When the Washington Commanders lost rookie receiver Jahan Dotson to a hamstring injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, they lost a large chunk of their playmaking ability.
At the time, Dotson had touchdown catches in three of his four career games and four total.
Without him, Washington only threw for two touchdowns in games against the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears.
Getting Dotson back would provide a strong boost to the offense, especially as they turn to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
And he's trending in the right direction as of Wednesday's initial practice report of the week.
Washington Commanders Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE John Bates (Hamstring)
WR Dyami Brown (Groin)
TE Logan Thomas (Calf)
QB Carson Wentz (Finger)
RB Jonathan Williams (Knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPANT
S Percy Butler (Quad)
OL Sam Cosmi (Finger)
WR Jahan Dotson (Hamstring)
CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Knee)
GREEN BAY PACKERS PRACTICE REPORT
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Randall Cobb (Ankle)
OG Jake Hanson (Biceps)
QB Aaron Rodgers (Right Thumb)
WR Christian Watson (Hamstring)
LIMITED PARTICIPANT
OT David Bakhtiari (Knee)
OG Elgton Jenkins (Knee)
FULL PARTICIPANT
OLB Rashan Gary (Toe)
In their Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers were playing without rookie receiver Christian Watson.
Watson had gotten off to a slow start to his career with seven catches for 52 yards in his first four games combined.
Meanwhile, fellow rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has established himself as a more reliable target, bringing in 26 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.
The Packers would like to have both of them on the field to try and exploit a Washington defense which has been known to surrender a handful of explosive plays in just about every game this season.
Without Watson, the Packers would continue to be undermanned, and could find themselves on the wrong end of yet another upset outcome in Week 7.
As the Packers prepare to face the Commanders, their first injury report of the week is expected to be released around 4 P.M. ET on Wednesday.
