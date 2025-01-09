Washington Commanders' Injury Report Improves Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Buccaneers
Ahead of Wild Card Weekend, the Washington Commanders are getting rested up and healthy before a potential postseason run. They're kicking off the playoffs like they did the regular season -- with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Commanders had four non-participants on Wednesday, which was simply for rest ahead of the big-time matchup. On Thursday, as the playoff much grows nearer, the Commanders are getting more healthy with no players being listed as a non-participant on the injury report.
Here is how the Commanders' injury report played out after Thursday's practice:
Limited participant:
- C Tyler Biadasz, ankle
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- WR Jamison Crowder, hamstring
- T Cornelius Lucas, groin
- TE John Bates, shoulder
- LB Frankie Luvu, shoulder
The Commanders lost the Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers in a 37-20 contest. Baker Mayfield's offense and the Buccaneers were too much for Jayden Daniels, who was making his NFL debut, and the Commanders.
However, Washington is a much-improved squad and is ready to make some noise after an impressive 12-5 season -- their best record since 1991.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Clutch Moments Could Come Into Play vs. Bucs
• What Are Washington Commanders' Super Bowl Odds Before Playoffs Begin?
• What Are Washington Commanders' Super Bowl Odds Before Playoffs Begin?
• Commanders Target Standout Wide Receiver In Latest Mock Draft