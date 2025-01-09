Commander Country

Washington Commanders' Injury Report Improves Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Buccaneers

The Washington Commanders are ramping up for a playoff game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kade Kimble

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) blocks for quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Ahead of Wild Card Weekend, the Washington Commanders are getting rested up and healthy before a potential postseason run. They're kicking off the playoffs like they did the regular season -- with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Commanders had four non-participants on Wednesday, which was simply for rest ahead of the big-time matchup. On Thursday, as the playoff much grows nearer, the Commanders are getting more healthy with no players being listed as a non-participant on the injury report.

Here is how the Commanders' injury report played out after Thursday's practice:

Limited participant:

  • C Tyler Biadasz, ankle
  • DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
  • WR Jamison Crowder, hamstring
  • T Cornelius Lucas, groin
  • TE John Bates, shoulder
  • LB Frankie Luvu, shoulder

The Commanders lost the Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers in a 37-20 contest. Baker Mayfield's offense and the Buccaneers were too much for Jayden Daniels, who was making his NFL debut, and the Commanders.

However, Washington is a much-improved squad and is ready to make some noise after an impressive 12-5 season -- their best record since 1991.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

