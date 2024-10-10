Commanders Injury Report Lightens Before Ravens Game
The Washington Commanders have a chance to prove themselves in a big way on Sunday. With a quick road trip to take on the Baltimore Ravens, the team can further make a statement with a fifth-straight victory.
With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels emerging as a star, Washington is building a legitimate culture in D.C. and the fans are back in full force as the club is starting to prove they can win. First-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn has been integral in the squad building a winning culture and connecting with the fan base on a deeper level. The locker room is playing confident football and his leadership is a big reason why.
DNP:
- DT Phidarian Mathis, illness
- S Tyler Owens, shin
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., knee
LP:
- LG Nick Algretti, ankle
- WR Noah Brown
- S Percy Butler, groin
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- S Quan Martin, neck
Only three players were inactive for the Commanders on Thursday. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis was out with an injury, too, so he should be able to return. Brian Robinson Jr. missed some practice before the team's Week 5 game, and he could do the same this week and end up playing.
Austin Ekeler was a full participant, so that's a good sign as he'll gear up to play a second straight contest after suffering a concussion a few weeks back. Clelin Ferrell, who's dealt with an injury bug all season, is gearing up for a return himself after Quinn sparked some confidence in his status.
Returning as much talent to the field before Sunday will be key as Washington will need all hands on deck to defeat a stout Ravens squad. Again, this win could spark even more confidence and improve the narrative around the Commanders and their arrival in 2024.
