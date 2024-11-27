Commanders Release Injury Updates On Key Players
The Washington Commanders suffered a 34-26 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in an electrifying Week 12 showdown at Northwest Stadium.
The injury woes for the Commanders mounted as running back Brian Robinson Jr. exited with an ankle sprain after playing through the first half. Running back Austin Ekeler sustained another concussion late in the game during a kickoff return, while right tackle Andrew Wylie was sidelined in the third quarter due to a concussion.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn offered an update on all three players as their availability is in question for their upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans.
Quinn shared that while Ekeler’s scans came back clean, he remains sore and will progress through the NFL’s five-phase concussion protocol. These phases require players to demonstrate no recurrence of symptoms before advancing, making Ekeler’s availability for Sunday highly unlikely.
This situation is similar to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion incidents last year and earlier this season, which brought renewed scrutiny to the league's handling of head injuries. Ekeler’s road to recovery will begin with light aerobic activity and gradually escalate to full-contact football drills, but each phase demands caution.
Adding to the Commanders injuries, running back Brian Robinson Jr. is dealing with a right ankle injury sustained during the last game. His status is uncertain as he receives treatment. Additionally, offensive tackle Andrew Wylie has joined Ekeler in concussion protocol, creating further instability along the offensive line.
With both Ekeler and Robinson in doubt, the Commanders’ running back room is alarmingly thin. Running back Jeremy McNichols, the only fully healthy back on the active roster, lacks the power-running style Washington relies on to establish its offense.
Washington brought running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. back onto the active roster after placing kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve making he and practice squad running back Michael Wiley the only two healthy backs entering the week's preparation for the Tennessee Titans.
The offensive line faces its own set of issues, with Wylie sidelined. However, the return of offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas provides some flexibility. Lucas or offensive tackle Brandon Coleman could step in at right tackle, but this patchwork solution is far from ideal, especially against a Titans defensive front that thrives on exploiting weaknesses.
The coming days will be crucial as the Commanders evaluate its options and prepare for a challenging matchup.
