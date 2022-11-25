Commanders Place LB Cole Holcomb on IR; Who Replaces Him?

The Washington Commanders are making some changes to their roster.

The team announced Friday that linebacker Cole Holcomb would be placed on Injured Reserve (IR) with a foot injury.

Holcomb, 26, is in the final year of his rookie deal after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's been a crucial part of the defense, starting in 48 games during his career, but he hasn't played since Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

The team hoped that he would heal quickly, but that hasn't been the case, and with his IR placement, he will be out for the next four games.

Even though he hasn't played in the last four games, Holcomb still holds the team lead in tackles with 69.

In the corresponding move, the team activated linebacker Milo Eifler, who saw his 21-day clock begin this week.

Eifler, 24, played in three games during his rookie year in 2021 and four games this season.

Eifler hasn't played since Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury, but he should slide right into the rotation and play a key role Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons come to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

