Los Angeles Rams coach Thomas Brown is a popular candidate for offensive coordinator jobs. Could he land with the Washington Commanders?

The Washington Commanders continue to add to their long list of candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

According to The Athletic, the Commanders are interviewing Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown.

Brown, 36, has been with the Rams for the past three seasons after nine years as an assistant all over college football. Brown was part of the Rams' Super Bowl winning staff last season under Sean McVay and is expected to be a head coach candidate within a few years given his current trajectory.

“Thomas is a special guy,” Rams tight end Tyler Higbee told The Athletic. “He’s built to lead people.”

Brown is one of several people interviewed by the Commanders to replace Scott Turner, who was fired after three seasons with the team earlier this month.

Brown is competing for the coordinator job next to former Cleveland Browns and New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Commanders quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, among others.

As the coordinator market grows with openings, the Commanders need to find their coach soon before the domino effect takes place and Washington finds itself hiring its second choice for the job rather than the first.

