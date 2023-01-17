Miami Dolphins quarterback coach Darrell Bevell is emerging as a potential offensive coordinator replacement. Could the Washington Commanders hire?

The Washington Commanders are adding a candidate to their pool of potential offensive coordinator replacements.

According to CBS Sports, the Commanders are requesting to interview Miami Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell for their coaching staff.

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner shortly after the team's final game following three seasons with the franchise.

Bevell, who turned 53 earlier this month, is an experienced coordinator and two-time interim head coach for the Detroit Lions (2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021).

Bevell has worked with several different types of quarterbacks, finding success with each one - Brett Favre, Russell Wilson (who he won Super Bowl XLVIII with), Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa.

As the Commanders face an unknown at the quarterback position for the upcoming season, having a versatile offensive coordinator could be extremely valuable.

While he hasn't worked with Rivera before, he has experience in the Super Bowl, and very few candidates in the search have the accomplishments Bevell has.

The offensive coordinator search so far has been rather quiet. The team plans to interview quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, but few others have emerged in the search, at least publicly.

Whoever becomes the new offensive coordinator will have to build the Commanders offense around Sam Howell, the only rostered quarterback expected to be on the team next season, or a free agent coming into town.

