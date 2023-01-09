Commanders WR Jahan Dotson 'Super Proud' of Sam Howell After Win vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders ended its season with a resounding win over the Dallas Cowboys as Sam Howell registered his first NFL start...and also his first NFL win at FedEx Field.

The Washington Commanders played their role of party pooper perfectly against the Dallas Cowboys as they dismantled Mike McCarthy's team 26-6 on Sunday. In his first regular season start, quarterback Sam Howell did some nice things at FedEx Field.

For rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, he couldn't be happier for Howell performing the way he did on Sunday.

"He did a good job, super proud of him to come out 1-0 in his first start," Dotson said. "He got to show his capability, and we all knew what he could do, it was just time to show the world that he can do it."

Dotson added: "He had a great start, really proud of him. He came in, was very poised, he handled the pressure very well. He led us to victory."

The win moved Washington to a final record of 8-8-1, and while missing out on the playoffs will hurt, heading into the offseason by demolishing the Cowboys will leave many with a feel-good story to take with them on holidays.

For Dotson, his first NFL season with 523 receiving yards and seven touchdowns from his 12 games.

The rookie has an interesting take on his first season in the NFL.

"A lot of ups and downs, Dotson said. "I had some very high moments, [some] very low moments, but all in all a learning process, just helping me be better for next year, just building on the future."

Did that future being with Sam Howell at quarterback? In his first regular-season start, Howell completed 11 of his 19 passes for 169 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

While the role of Commanders starting quarterback isn't set, Howell put his best foot forward on Sunday and got one over the Dallas Cowboys in the process.