Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Scores TD, But Hamstring Injury Spoils Loss vs. Cowboys

After another abysmal performance on offense, the Washington Commanders are grasping at straws for a reason to be happy.

Jahan Dotson was a lone bright spot for Washington, as he caught the only touchdown of the game in their 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Along with having the Commanders’ only touchdown of the gave, he was also the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 43 yards. Dotson’s touchdown capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive in the second quarter.

On third and three from Dallas’ 10-yard line, Wentz dropped back a lobbed a pass to the back corner of the end zone. The pass found its way into Dotson’s arms to tie the game. The extra point gave Washington a 7-6 lead with 7:05 left in the first half.

Dotson’s performance was hampered by a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. Dotson didn’t return to the game.

Four games into his rookie year, Dotson has 12 catches for 151 yards and four touchdowns. Dotson leads all rookie receivers in receiving touchdowns.

Washington drafted Dotson 16th overall in the first round after trading back with the New Orleans Saints. The trade has paid huge dividends as the Penn State product has quickly become one of Carson Wentz’s favorite targets.

The status of Dotson’s injury is certainly one to watch. For an offense that has struggled as much as Washington’s, losing one of its top receivers will be tough to overcome.

The Commanders will look to snap their three-game losing streak next Sunday at 1 p.m. when they host the Tennessee Titans.

Follow Nathaniel Marrero on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter