Commanders' Jayden Daniels Battling Adversity
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels hasn't been as golden as he could be in the past two weeks.
The Commanders have dropped consecutive games for the first time this season, but Daniels continues to operate the same way as he would if the team was winning.
That has impressed the Commanders, including offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
"I mean, he's competitive as all get out, and like I said, for him to put us in that position in the fourth quarter in both games to even have a chance to win, I thought was really impressive," Kingsbury said. "And he's very tough and very competitive and I know he earned a lot of respect from his teammates just by battling the last few weeks."
Even with the losses, Daniels remains confident, and that from the rookie quarterback will put the Commanders in a position to win every time he is under center.
Daniels and the Commanders will hope to get back on the right foot in Week 12 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 at Northwest Stadium. Kickoff is set for tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.
