Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Breaks NFL Rookie Quarterback Record
In a season filled with record-breaking moments, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has once again etched his name into the NFL history books.
During Sunday’s night game against the Atlanta Falcons, Daniels broke the league’s single-season rushing record for a rookie quarterback, surpassing the 815-yard mark set by former Commanders Robert Griffin III in 2012. Griffin’s record stood for over a decade, achieved in 15 games, while Daniels reached the milestone in his 16th.
Daniels’ record-breaking moment came in the fourth quarter, with a 7-yard run that brought his season total to 820 yards. He finished the night leading Washington in rushing, tallying 85 yards on 10 carries, including a 25-yard keeper up the left sideline in the third quarter.
This performance against the Falcons was Daniels’ third consecutive standout game on the ground, following 66 rushing yards against the New Orleans Saints and 81 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in previous weeks.
The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has been the engine driving the Washington Commanders offense all season, redefining what it means to be a dual-threat quarterback.
His ability to extend plays with his legs has kept defenses guessing and has been instrumental in the Commanders’ playoff push. Sunday’s 30-24 victory over the Falcons secured Washington first postseason berth since 2020.
Daniels’ historic season is a testament to his relentless work ethic and skill set. His dual-threat ability elevated the Commanders’ offense and set a new standard for rookie quarterbacks. Teams have struggled to contain his multifaceted game, and his record-breaking performance is the latest chapter in an impressive NFL debut.
With the playoffs on the horizon, Daniels’ leadership and playmaking abilities will be crucial as the Commanders aim to make a deep postseason run. For now, his record-breaking performance is a shining example of how he’s transformed the quarterback position in Washington and left a permanent mark on the league and the city in his rookie year.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 18 Time Announced
• Mistakes Piling Up As Commanders Trail Falcons 17-7 at Halftime
• NFL Playoff Picture: Where Are Commanders After Win vs. Falcons?