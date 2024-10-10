How Commanders Jayden Daniels Measures Up to Ravens' Lamar Jackson
The Washington Commanders are still on a high from their 34-13 victory against the Browns, but the real test is coming this Sunday. It's the 'Battle of the Beltway' as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. All eyes are on the quarterbacks as the history-making rookie Jayden Daniels goes head-to-head against Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.
The comparisons between the Commanders quarterback and Jackson have been inevitable since Daniels's college season last year when he won the Heisman Trophy at LSU. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 scores. It took everyone back to Jackson's Heisman year at Louisville in 2016, when he threw for 3,543 yards, 30 touchdowns, and ran for 1,571 yards with 21 rushing scores.
Now, in 2024, both quarterbacks are still putting up similar numbers. Daniels has led Washington to 4-1, their best start since 2008. Daniel has thrown for 1,135 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 77.1% completion percentage in his first five games. He's added 300 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns on the ground, making him the first player in NFL history to put up these numbers.
Meanwhile, Jackson has had an equally great start to the 2024 season. In his first five games, Jackson has thrown for 1,206 yards and 9 touchdowns, with a 65.3% completion rate. With his rushing ability, he's added 363 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.
When asked about the constant comparisons to Jackson, Daniels stays humble: "Yeah, I think it's, you go out there and just appreciate each individual for who they are. So, I don't like when people really like try to compare me to Lamar and vice versa. We're two different players and just go out there, just appreciate what the quarterback players being played. So that's what I try to do, is just appreciate everybody for who they are."
The real takeaway? Both Daniels and Jackson have led their teams to the top of their division. Jackson's early success in 2018 helped propel the Ravens into playoff contention in 2018, and Daniels looks like he's on the same path for Washington.
The 'Battle of the Beltway' is bigger than just a rivalry game. It's a collision of two quarterbacks whose styles, stories, and stats have captivated fans. Jackson has already made his mark in Baltimore, while Daniels is just beginning to leave his imprint in Washington. Whether you're a Ravens fan who remembers Jackson's rookie year or a Commanders fan excited about Daniels' rise, Sunday's game will be one you wouldn't want to miss.
