Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels All About Team in Preparation for Steelers
Heading into a critical game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels reflected on the team's steady focus and drive this season.
After years of inconsistent leadership, Daniels credits general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn for bringing a clear vision and steadying influence that have transformed the team culture over the past year.
According to Daniels, this focus has brought everyone together to achieve a common goal each week.
"Yeah, I'd just say that's, I mean, just the same thing that we preach every day," Daniels explained. "You gotta go out there, you gotta compete. That's one thing that we preach from the top, whether that's Adam and them to DQ to the vets in the locker room, to everybody in the locker room. We all have a common goal and we want to go put our best foot forward each and every Sunday."
Daniels emphasized how the message from the coaching staff and front office trickles down, inspiring each player to give their best. General manager Adam Peters and gead coach Dan Quinn have set a tone of determination, ensuring that each week’s game plan remains focused and clear.
The consistent message has fostered a culture of accountability among the team’s veterans and rookies alike. With the season halfway complete and a playoff spot within reach, Daniels believes the foundation laid by leadership is exactly what the team needs to perform at its peak and potentially reach new heights the team hasn't been able to get to in a long time.
The Commanders host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
