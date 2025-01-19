Commander Country

Can a Rookie Win MVP? Commanders QB Makes a Strong Case

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is making waves this season, positioning himself as a top contender in the MVP race.

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates while leaving the field after the Commanders' game against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In a season packed with standout performances, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has emerged as one of the most electrifying players in the league.

Despite being a rookie, Daniels has solidified his position as a top contender for the MVP award, a rare accomplishment for first-year players. His rapid rise has been a game-changer, revitalizing a Commanders franchise that has long sought consistency.

Daniels’ dual-threat capability has been a defining feature of his debut season in Washington. He has thrown for over 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns, ranking among the league's most efficient quarterbacks with a 70.5 QBR, according to ESPN.

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates while leaving the field after the Commanders' game against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Adding to his impressive resume, Daniels has rushed for 891 yards, breaking records for rookie quarterbacks and showcasing his versatility as both a passer and a runner.

His exceptional play hasn’t gone unnoticed. Daniels was ranked in the top 5 of ESPN's "Top 100 Real NFL MVP Candidates for 2024," an achievement that emphasizes his impact and elite performance in his first season. While the list is typically dominated by seasoned veterans like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, Daniels’ inclusion is a testament to his immediate influence on the league.

With the Commanders finishing the regular season at 12–5, their best record since 1991, Daniels has proven himself as a leader in critical moments. He led five game-winning drives, including several that ended in last-second touchdowns, displaying composure under pressure. His ability to consistently deliver in high-stakes situations has been a key factor in the Commanders revival.

Daniels’ presence has brought new energy and hope to the Commanders, laying the groundwork for continued success. Whether or not he claims the MVP award, his rookie season has already cemented his status as one of the brightest young stars in the NFL.

