Commanders' Jayden Daniels Scores Touchdown to End Second Half vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders are officially entering blowout territory. Just before halftime, they scored one more touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.
The first two Commanders touchdowns were punched in by running back Brian Robinson Jr. in short-yardage situations. Just before halftime, Washington got the ball back for one more chance to score. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the team on a five-play, 67-yard drive capped off with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown.
With the Commanders receiving the ball to begin the second half, this game could get even more ugly even quicker. Leading 24-3 at the break, they could extend their lead beyond three scores, which would allow them to cruise to a victory.
In the first half, Daniels completed 11 of his 21 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. With eight carries, he's added 48 yards on the ground, too. He's brewing an elite game as the team's offense has been rolling these past few weeks.
The way the rookie quarterback has bounced back from an early interception has been beyond impressive.
