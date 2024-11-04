Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Makes History with Season Sweep vs. Giants
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been collecting “firsts” like Thanos gathering infinity stones this season. Sunday’s 27-22 win over the New York Giants added yet another achievement to his growing list. Daniels led the team to a big divisional win and further etched his name in Commanders history.
The Commanders-Giants rivalry, dating back to the 1930s, is one of the oldest in the NFC East. In that time, few rookie quarterbacks managed to dominate both games in a single season, but Daniels has now achieved just that.
He finished the game completing 15-of-22 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. He also added 35 yards on eight rushes, showing his dual-threat ability. With this win, Washington now has seven wins on the season, marking the team’s best start since 1996.
But it’s more than just today’s game. Daniels is making waves in ways that Washington fans haven’t seen in years. With Sunday’s win, he’s now the first rookie quarterback to sweep the Giants in over 50 years, bringing a fresh energy to a franchise deep-rooted in history.
For a rookie, Daniels has already confidently taken on intense rivalry matchups. With a new coaching staff, a renewed roster, a new attitude, and a quarterback who isn’t afraid of big moments, Washington looks ready to reclaim its place in the NFC East. And for fans watching Daniels rise, he’s delivering exactly what they’ve been waiting for—a player with the vision, determination, and undeniable talent to take this team forward.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Makes History vs. Giants
• Commanders Eyeing Second NFC East Division Win in Week 9
• Commanders Score Twice Before Halftime to Extend Lead Over Giants