Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Connect to Score vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders might be without running back Brian Robinson Jr. against the New York Giants. However, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels might just have enough star power to carry the squad's offense to make up for the missing impact.
Neither team scored through the first three drives, but when the Commanders got the ball the second time around, they made it count. A forced fumble gave the team great field positioning for Daniels to eventually connect with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the end zone.
It was a one-yard slant, but the connection of Daniels and McLaurin continues to grow stronger and stronger. They'll have to connect plenty more times in this game as the Commanders are looking to put the Giants away early to reach a 7-2 record on the season.
Washington winning another NFC East game could bode extremely well for their playoff hopes in their first year with head coach Dan Quinn.
