Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Tie Game vs. Ravens
The Washington Commanders' offense got off to a slow start against the Baltimore Ravens. In fact, both teams got off to a slow start on Sunday as, up until the middle of the second quarter, the game was tied at three points a piece.
Ravens star running back Derrick Henry got the opponent on the board, which seemingly woke Washington's offense. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the team on an 8-play, 70-yard drive. He eventually got the team into the end zone with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin has consistently been a star for Washington, though he's not had a quarterback with the capabilties Daniels has yet in his career. Now, he's starting to shine with a legitimate star under center.
Daniels is benefitting for the same reason. Having a star quarterback to consistently target has made his arrival to the league incredibly loud and much easier. With the first half winding down, the two teams are now tied at ten points a piece.
