DEC 1 JOEY SLYE NAMED ST PLAYER OF THE MONTH Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye is taking home some hardware.

Slye made all 13 of his field goal attempts during the month of November, where the Commanders went 3-1. In Week 10 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Slye made four field goals and two extra points in the upset win.

NOV 30 SCHWEITZER ACTIVATED TO RETURN Washington Commanders offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer is one step closer to returning to the field.

Schweitzer was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) with a concussion on Oct. 1, but with his activation, the team has until Dec. 20 to move him to the active roster.

Given the status of the Commanders offensive line, adding Schweitzer back as a depth piece does a lot for Washington as the team prepares to make a playoff run in December.

NOV 27 JACOBS TD HELPS COMMANDERS Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ran the ball 86 yards for a touchdown to beat the Seattle Seahawks, pushing them to a 6-5 record.

With the Washington Commanders' win against the Atlanta Falcons in the early window, their record is now 7-5, which places them in the 7th and final NFC playoff spot through 12 weeks.

Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

6. New York Giants (7-4)

7. Washington Commanders (7-4)

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

9. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

NOV 27 CHASE CHANGE? An unfortunate turn at 2:13 ET as NFL Network is reporting a possible status change for Commanders DE Chase Young and his planned debut today against the Falcons.

Young, who has missed all season with a knee injury, was scheduled to make play today, but he's “battled an illness that came on over the last several hours, sources say,” writes Ian Rapoport. “Now, he's far less likely to play and the team will make a decision early this morning on his status.”

And a morning update: Young has now been ruled OUT for the Falcons visit.

NOV 26 ERICKSON BACK The Washington Commanders are activating Alex Erickson ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

With return specialist Dax Milne out with a foot injury, Erickson will likely fill his role in his absence.

The team also made a switch on the practice squad, signing defensive tackle David Bada and releasing veteran cornerback Troy Apke.

NOV 25 CHASE YOUNG QUESTIONABLE VS. FALCONS The long-awaited season debut for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young could come Sunday.

The team placed a questionable designation for Young after practicing this week.

Young tore his ACL on Nov. 14, 2021 and has yet to play in an NFL game since.

The team also designated tight end Logan Thomas as questionable for the game Sunday.

NOV 23 CARSON RETURNS TO PRACTICE Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz last played in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, and we know Taylor Heinicke will start for the team this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

But Wentz was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and could be available as early as this weekend to serve backup duties, but perhaps more realistically in Week 13 against the New York Giants.

NOV 22 EIFLER CLOCK BEGINS The Washington Commanders have started the 21-day clock to return for linebacker Milo Eifler.

Eifler has been sidelined since Week 4 with a hamstring injury and has been on Injured Reserve (IR) ever since. Adding him back will do wonders for a linebacker corps that has struggled to stay healthy all season long.

Eifler's clock expires on Dec. 13, shortly after the team's Week 14 bye, making Week 15 a potential return date for the second-year linebacker.

NOV 21 CHASE YOUNG BACK Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that defensive end Chase Young has been activated to the 53-man roster. This means Young could make his season debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, tore his ACL on Nov. 14, 2021 and was activated from Injured Reserve (IR) on Nov. 2.

While this doesn't mean Young will return this week, the next step has been made to bring him back to the lineup.

NOV 19 J.D. OUT The Washington Commanders are moving running back J.D. McKissic on Injured Reserve, NFL Network reporting that this will be the end of his season due to a neck injury that will require months of rehab.

NOV 18 COMMANDERS TO HONOR VIRGINIA SHOOTING VICTIMS Days after a shooting claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football players, the Washington Commanders are set to wear a helmet decal honoring them Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry were killed in a shooting last Sunday night by a former Virginia football player. Running back Mike Hollins and another student were shot, but are nursing injuries.

NOV 15 HEINICKE NAMED STARTER VS. TEXANS With Carson Wentz not designated to return from Injured Reserve (IR) this week, the Commanders formally announced their plans for the foreseeable future.

Ron Rivera revealed in his press conference that Taylor Heinicke would be the team's starter this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Heinicke has won three of his four starts in Wentz's absence, including a massive upset win against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

NOV 15 SNYDER SALE 'IMMINENT'? Fans of the Washington Commanders got good Monday news in two doses ... though the first one was delivered with a lot of "if's'' and "maybe's'' couching.

Once the game started, it was all good: Washington engineered one of the upsets of the year, overcoming double-digit odds to win, 32-21, at Philadelphia.

But before the game? During “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Commanders-Eagles game, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter offered an update on the potential sale of the team but in terms of sourcing, went with the wobbly "many people say'' approach.

“The controversy continues to swirl around this team with at least five open investigations,'' Schefter said, stating the obvious before, "I think a lot of people around the league believe that Dan Snyder’s going to wind up selling this team sooner rather than later.''

Anything firm here? Because we kinda know all of that, from Jeff Bezos on down.

“It certainly seems to be moving,'' Schefter said, again stating what is assumed to be obvious. "We’ll see ultimately what he does, but I think a lot of people think this is a sale that will happen, and it will be fast-tracked.”

"Fast-tracked'' we'll take. "Seems to be'' and "we'll see'' and "a lot of people think'' ... We can do without.

NOV 14 GERRY, PATTERSON ELEVATED The Washington Commanders are calling up linebacker Nathan Gerry and running back Jaret Patterson for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gerry made his Commanders debut last week against the Minnesota Vikings, playing specifically on special teams. He played for the Eagles from 2017-20.

Patterson played in all 17 games last season as a rookie but could make his season debut tonight against the Eagles.

NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72.

Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.

Said Joe Theismann on Twitter: "Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz. Dave Mark Mosley and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest In Peace my friend.''

NOV 3 TRESS WAY WINS SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE MONTH Washington Commanders punter was recognized by the NFL as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October.

Way's 45.1 net average led all punters in the conference and his 16 punts inside the 20-yard line led the NFL in October.

Way becomes the first Washington punter to become Special Teams Player of the Month since Matt Turk back in October 1997.

NOV 2 SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ROBINSON SHOOTING A 17-year-old male was arrested Wednesday after being accused of shooting Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

The suspect has been charged with assault with intent to rob while armed.

Robinson, a third-round rookie from Alabama, was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28, causing him to miss the first four games of the NFL season.

NOV 1 HOCKENSON TRADED TO VIKINGS In a shocking inter-division trade, the Detroit Lions are sending T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings are 6-1 and are expected to be one of the top teams in the NFC this year, while the Lions hold the league's worst record at 1-6.

This season, Hockenson has 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Hockenson is expected to make his Vikings debut this week against the Washington Commanders.

OCT 27 KADARIUS TONEY TRADE TO CHIEFS The NFC East looks a little different today after the New York Giants traded second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third- and sixth-round pick. The Score was the first to report the news.

Toney, the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled to carve out a role with the Giants and failed to record a catch seven weeks into the season.

The Washington Commanders play the Giants in Weeks 13 & 15 this season.

OCT 25 JOHNSON JOINS THE 53-MAN ROSTER The Washington Commanders signed cornerback Danny Johnson to the active roster, according to the team.

Johnson joins a cornerback room that has struggled with injuries throughout the year.

With rookie Tariq Castro-Fields placed on Injured Reserve (IR) last week, the team decided to replace him in-house for the time being.

Johnson made his 2022 debut off the practice squad for the Commanders during the Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears.

OCT 23 COMMANDERS RARE FEAT For the second consecutive game, the Washington Commanders have recovered a muffed punt.

According to Elias Sports, this hasn't been done by the franchise since Nov. 6-13, 1983 ... nearly 39 years ago!

The Commanders used the muffed punt in last week's game against the Chicago Bears to win. And it's only a matter of time before we find out if it helps them beat the Green Bay Packers.

OCT 20 MCCAFFREY TRADE Just days after the Carolina Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, they've sent another key player to the NFC West.

The Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for draft picks. ESPN was the first to report the news.

NFL Network is reporting that the Panthers will receive a second, third, and fourth-round pick in 2023, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera drafted McCaffrey in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft when he coached the Panthers.

The Commanders face McCaffrey and the 49ers on Christmas Eve.

OCT 18 JERRY JONES STILL PLEDGES SNYDER'S SUPPORT The NFL owners are meeting Tuesday, and a lot of buzz surrounds the status of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder days after the reports that he has "dirt on" other owners.

Despite this, NFL Network reports that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is "still behind" Snyder. The two have been friends for 20+ years since Snyder became the team's owner back in 1999.

The NFL owners' meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon.

OCT 14 JERRY'S RETORT Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Washington Commanders are both responding to the charge that Washington team owner Daniel Snyder has gathered "dirt on'' Jones and other prominent NFL figures.

Said Jones on Friday regarding the explosive ESPN story: “I don’t have anything to say about it other than I don’t know where people got the supposed resource from me. Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line.”

The Commanders reached out to CommanderCountry.com/SI with the following statement: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

What is the furor and the denial all about? Read more here.

OCT 13 RON RIVERA'S RANT After an ugly win against the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera passionately backed his players to reporters following the game, defending the performance of quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw for just 99 yards.

Here's a look at the video ...

And here's more on the Rivera story from Chicago.

OCT 13 BRIAN ROBINSON TO START VS. BEARS In his second NFL game and return from a gunshot wound, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, per NFL Network.

Robinson received first-team work in the team's second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs back in August, so the start tonight reflects what the team originally wanted at the beginning of the season. Antonio Gibson will backup Robinson.

OCT 10 BRIAN ROBINSON GETS CELEBRITY SHOUT OUT After making his NFL debut six weeks after being shot in the knee, Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. inspired a lot of people, including rapper 50 Cent.

50 Cent, like Robinson, is also a gunshot survivor, so there's a personal connection to the shout out.

Robinson ran the ball nine times for 22 yards in Sunday's loss against the Titans.

OCT 7 RULED OUT The Commanders will not have Sam Cosmi or Jahan Dotson available for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Titans.

Receiver Curtis Samuel, dealing with an illness, should be in the lineup.

Cosmi had surgery on his injured thumb this week while the rookie Dotson has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Tight end Logan Thomas (calf) is listed as questionable.

OCT 6 WAYNE ROONEY SHOWS UP TO PRACTICE

Wayne Rooney may be taking up a new kind of football.

Rooney, who manages D.C. United, made an appearance at Washington Commanders practice Thursday and was captured in a picture from The Athletic's Ben Standig talking with president Jason Wright and co-CEO Tanya Snyder.

D.C. United wraps up its regular season this weekend against FC Cincinnati.

OCT 4 GARRETT GILBERT SIGNS WITH PATRIOTS

NFL journeyman Garrett Gilbert is on the move again, signing with the New England Patriots practice squad.

Gilbert last appeared in the NFL last season, starting for the COVID-stricken Taylor Heinicke in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gilbert joins the Patriots after Mac Jones sprained his ankle and Brian Hoyer suffered a head injury in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

OCT 3 LANDON COLLINS REUNION?

No, not in Washington. But maybe in New York?

Hybrid safety Landon Collins is on Monday visiting with the Giants, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler before joining Washington in 2019.

He's a street free agent now, Washington having moved on ... So maybe he gets his old wish, as he once said he was "heartbroken'' at having to leave the Giants.

"When I started there, I wanted to finish there,'' Collins said a few years ago. "I wanted to be one of those guys to finish his career on one team.''

Maybe now he will. Kinda.

OCT 2 ROOKIE RETURN

Commanders rookie Brian Robinson is coming back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Robinson is expected to be activated from the NFI list this week. This will mark the return of the running back who was in contention for first-team snaps alongside Antonio Gibson before an attempted robbery in August that saw Robinson absorb two gun-shot wounds to his legs.

Robinson, a third-round pick, could boost a running game that features Gibson, who is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry.

