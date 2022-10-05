Jonathan Allen Urges Fans to 'Keep That Same Energy' When Commanders Win Again

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’s happy with the Washington Commanders’ performances four weeks into the season.

In an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen voiced his frustrations and empathized with fans who feel the same way about Washington’s start to the season. Allen also challenged fans to “keep that same energy” when they get back on track.

“I get it, I really do,” Allen said of the fans' frustrations. “I get their frustration. I’m frustrated with them…Only thing I have to say is when we do get it turned around, keep that same energy.

“All those fans who aren’t here now and I get it, I understand the frustration. However many years, I understand. I’m not calling you out, I’m not saying none of that. But when things do get turned around, just understand. Cheer as loud as you’re booing.”

Allen also had high praise for head coach Ron Rivera. He lauded Rivera’s ability to lead and Allen compared Rivera to his college coach, Nick Saban.

“I think Coach Rivera is a great leader of men,“ Allen said. “I feel like any great head coach had to be that. I think that’s what made Coach Saban such a great coach. Getting all of these 18, 19-year-old, five-star recruits to buy into one principle and go. I think Coach Rivera is really good at doing that.”

But even with the comparison between his past and current coach, Allen also mentioned how talent takes a team much further in college compared to the NFL.

“In the NFL, just having everyone bought in isn’t enough,“ Allen said. “Players still gotta go out there and execute. Me personally, I’ve never been a big fan of ‘the coaches are doing this, the coaches are doing that.’ I’m the one who has to go out there and execute. My coaches aren’t out there playing the double teams.”

Allen is in his sixth season with the Commanders. The University of Alabama product was drafted 17th overall in the 2017 draft by Washington. In the 2021 offseason, he signed a four-year $72 million extension with just over $35.6 guaranteed.

Through four games, Allen has 18 total tackles and two sacks.

Washington will look to get back in the win column when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Follow Nathaniel Marrero on Twitter and Instagram

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.