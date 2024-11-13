Commanders Keep It Simple for Thursday Night Showdown Against Eagles
With an upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is all about embracing the big stage.
"Yeah, I want us to feel comfortable in these environments," the Commanders head coach stated. "That's the only reason. I want us to enjoy the buildup and knowing that the process of getting ready is like all the other ones."
For Quinn, primetime isn't about any special treatment; it's just business as usual for Washington. He doesn't shy away from the raised stakes or extra attention.
"So, I wouldn't say I'm treating it differently,' Quinn continued. 'I would say the process of us getting ready to play will be exactly the same going into this one, going into the next one, the following one."
One significant factor in the Commanders rise this season has been rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Quinn sees Daniels as someone who steps up when the stakes are high.
"I just want them to know in these big moments and big games, that's where guys like Jayden is honestly at his very best," Quinn explained. "In these crucial moments and these big plays to go. And I want us to feel very comfortable in this spot."
By taking on the challenge and staying true to their usual routine, Quinn is betting on a steady approach to carry the Commanders to victory on Thursday night.
"So, no reason to feel any differently about that," Quinn concluded. "I'd rather embrace it than shy away from it, but it has no different process to it. I want to make sure I'm clear with you on that."
