Commanders Keep It Simple for Thursday Night Showdown Against Eagles

With a primetime match-up against the Eagles on the horizon, the Washington Commanders are staying focused and sticking to their routine.

Joanne Coley

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
With an upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is all about embracing the big stage.

"Yeah, I want us to feel comfortable in these environments," the Commanders head coach stated. "That's the only reason. I want us to enjoy the buildup and knowing that the process of getting ready is like all the other ones."

For Quinn, primetime isn't about any special treatment; it's just business as usual for Washington. He doesn't shy away from the raised stakes or extra attention.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"So, I wouldn't say I'm treating it differently,' Quinn continued. 'I would say the process of us getting ready to play will be exactly the same going into this one, going into the next one, the following one."

One significant factor in the Commanders rise this season has been rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Quinn sees Daniels as someone who steps up when the stakes are high.

"I just want them to know in these big moments and big games, that's where guys like Jayden is honestly at his very best," Quinn explained. "In these crucial moments and these big plays to go. And I want us to feel very comfortable in this spot."

By taking on the challenge and staying true to their usual routine, Quinn is betting on a steady approach to carry the Commanders to victory on Thursday night.

"So, no reason to feel any differently about that," Quinn concluded. "I'd rather embrace it than shy away from it, but it has no different process to it. I want to make sure I'm clear with you on that."

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

