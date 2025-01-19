Kevin Durant Shows Love For Washington Commanders, Reps Jersey
NBA superstar and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant , a native of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, has never shied away from showing his loyalty to the Washington Commanders.
Most recently, Durant made headlines by rocking the jersey of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Durant was spotted wearing his Washington jersey, supporting a team he’s openly admired for years. His choice of Robinson’s jersey highlights his appreciation for the young star, who overcame significant adversity to make an impact in the NFL.
Durant’s public display of fandom comes at a pivotal time for Washington. With new ownership under Josh Harris and Magic Johnson, the franchise is working to rebuild its identity both on and off the field. Durant’s support not only adds to the team’s visibility but also strengthens the connection between Washington’s sports icons and the local community.
This isn’t the first time Durant has shown love for the Commanders. Over the years, he’s attended games, posted about the team on social media, and even weighed in on their performances during interviews.
For fans of both Durant and the Commanders, seeing one of basketball’s biggest stars repping their team serves as a reminder of the unity and pride that sports bring to the region.
As Washington continues to push for success tonight vs the Detroit Lions, they can count on Kevin Durant as one of their most high-profile and passionate supporters.
