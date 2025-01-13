Washington Commanders' Kicker's Doink Decides Playoff Game vs. Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders' wild card matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came down to the wire. The Week 1 rematch came in the first round of the NFL playoffs, though there were plenty more stakes on the line.
Fortunately, Washington didn't play like they did to start the regular season, which was a 37-20 loss. Instead, they came away with a massive 23-20 victory as they had to secure a game-winning drive led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
While the reigning No. 2 overall pick led the Commanders into the field positioning to win the game, it was ultimately up to Zane Gonzalez, the team's kicker.
Washington was able to get the ball on the left hash, getting Gonzalez into a comfortable position. With a shot at the Divisional Round on the line, he had a doink on the right upright, though the ball ultimately went through and Washington won the game.
Gonzalez nailed the field goal to secure a Commanders playoff victory for the first time since 2005, which also happened to be a wild card win over the Buccaneers.
