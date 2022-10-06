Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new.

After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news.

For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors had been swirling all offseason, but the two sides finally have gotten a deal done. Collins is travelling with the team for its game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, where he could make his 2022 debut.

Collins spent the last three seasons with Washington, and did not play up to his expectations. When he joined Washington in 2019, he signed a six-year, $84 million contract, but only managed to play out half of it. At the time, Collins was considered a premier safety in the league, making the previous three Pro Bowls. However, he was unable to reach that standard during his time in the nation's capital.

Last season, Collins recorded 81 tackles in 13 games with the team, while recording three sacks and two interceptions.

Collins hopes that a reunion with the team that drafted him 33rd overall in 2015 will get him back to the level he was during his first Giants tenure.

As he stays in the NFC East, Collins will face the Commanders twice this season in Weeks 13 & 15.

