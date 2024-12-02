Commanders LB Bobby Wagner Key to Titans Win
The Washington Commanders are sleeping well after a big 42-13 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.
In the win, Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner had five tackles, which ranked second on the team. However, he was also key to the team's preparation as Washington pulled out a win.
"I thought [LB] Bobby [Wagner] was the catalyst at the very beginning of the week and talking to his teammates, which he doesn't do very often," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said. "So, for him, I knew there was something there that he wanted to share. And it's so impactful when it can come from a teammate. And I thought he was the one that set this week off and set it in motion."
Wagner and Quinn have a relationship that spans over a decade back when both were with the Seattle Seahawks, where they each won a Super Bowl. To have a player like that for a coach to rely on is crucial, especially when these games grow in importance down the stretch.
The Commanders will enjoy their Week 14 bye before returning to the field in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.
