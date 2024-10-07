Commanders LB Has Career Game in Win vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders emerged victorious in their 34-13 win against the Cleveland Browns, where linebacker Frankie Luvu had a career day.
Luvu had a career-high 2.5 sacks on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in the win, but he feels like the defense still has more to show.
“We knew that on offense on their side of the ball, they were kind of banged up on offense as o-linemen, so we took that as an advantage as a defensive line trying to get after them," Luvu said postgame. "We have it on our shoulders as defense, you know, like this is the game for us to step forward from where we were at last week. We’re just getting started and moving forward from there.”
The defense was 32nd in the NFL last season, but each week, they have begun to make improvements. In the last two weeks, the Commanders have allowed 14 points or fewer, which would have been hard to imagine from Washington's defense a year ago.
With the Commanders defense improving, they are receiving some love from the offense and coaching staff.
“He brings energy to our team and unbelievable support," coach Dan Quinn said. "So, his ability to create disruptive plays going forward, the physicality. And so last week was the kind of catalyst I thought, the forced fumble and the recovery of a big play to go. Today, I felt more of his presence, honestly going forward and rushing the passer to make some plays into that way. But he brings a lot to our team."
Luvu and the Commanders defense hopes to continue their strong play in Week 6 when they face a big test against reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• How Has the Left Tackle Rotation Gone for the Commanders?
• Commanders Pass Rusher Named Hidden Gem
• Commanders Head Coach on First Half vs. Browns