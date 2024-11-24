Commanders Lean on Leadership to Regain Momentum Before Cowboys Matchup
The Washington Commanders are staring down the barrel of a divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, as the team comes off back-to-back losses, including a nail-biter against Pittsburgh and a hard-fought battle in Philadelphia.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn believes the leadership within the lock room has kept them afloat through these challenging times.
"Really in both weeks. The week after Pittsburgh to reset quickly, going into division game on the road at Philly," the Washington head coach said. "And so, there wasn't talk of it's a short week or like, they just came and there was a number of players that went from the home game at Pittsburgh right to here to get treatment, to get in the tubs to start that process. And I think that shows leadership of the [LB Bobby] Wagner's and the [S Jeremy] Chinn's to say, 'I'm starting now, I'm not waiting.'"
This team's "Tell the Truth Monday" culture has been a game-changer, allowing players to lean into accountability while keeping their focus forward. "And then as this week goes on Monday, tell the truth to go," Quinn said. "Examples, I would say just honest conversation. What can we do better? What can we hit differently?"
These moments of reflection aren't just limited to the big names. Quinn highlighted how even a special teams player stepped up to ask, "Man, what else do you need from me?" That willingness to take ownership and ask tough questions proves leadership is contagious.
It's that attitude the Commanders will need to lean on as they face the Cowboys. The rivalry alone carries enough weight, but the stakes feel higher with Washington aiming to stay alive in the NFC East race.
But Washington locker room knows that staying competitive in the NFC East demands more than talent — it requires commitment from every corner of the roster.
"What a great example of one of our special teams leaders to say that, to say, I'm here, I'm in, what else do you need from me?" Quinn said. "And so those would be some examples that come to mind over the last 15 days or so."
Quinn's belief in his players leadership abilities isn't just coach-speak. Over the last two weeks, the examples he's seen — from veterans leading by action to role players embracing their responsibility — are evidence of a team that understands what it takes to overcome losses.
Whether staying an extra hour in the cold tubs, asking the hard questions in team meetings, or just showing up ready to work, the Commanders know that leadership isn't about a title — it's about showing up when it counts. And as they prepare to step into this matchup against Dallas, they'll need every ounce of it.
