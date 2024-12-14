Commanders Legends, USAA Honor Military Families Ahead of Army-Navy Game
In the lead-up to one of America's most storied rivalries, the Army-Navy Game, Washington Commanders legends joined the USAA to deliver life-changing gifts to military families.
As the presenting sponsor of the Army-Navy Game, USAA partnered with the Commanders icons to gift retrofitted vehicles to two deserving service members, showcasing the organization's deep commitment to supporting those who serve.
The event took place just a day before the Army-Navy Game being held at Washington Northwest Stadium, with the focus squarely on celebrating military families and the impact of service.
Specialist Caleb Dooley, a member of the Army National Guard's 229th Chemical Company, and Seaman Matthew Walker, a Navy Cyber Warfare Technician, were each gifted vehicles as part of USAA's Recycled Rides program.
Dooley, a single father who had been borrowing a car to manage his daily responsibilities, expressed profound gratitude for the gift. "It's honestly a surreal experience. I'm ecstatic," Dooley shared, adding that the vehicle will allow him to focus on raising his one-year-old son while continuing to excel in his role as a soldier.
USAA CEO Wayne Peacock further highlighted the significance of the week, saying, "When I think about this week in Washington, bringing the Army-Navy Game here and celebrating it with two great legends from the Commanders' history, like Joe Theismann and RGIII, it's really special. RGIII, having grown up as a military brat, understands what military life is all about. His character and values are just so special."
Both RGIII and Theismann also tied the resilience of military families to lessons the Commanders can apply on the field. Reflecting on the team's challenges this season, Griffin drew parallels to the perseverance shown by Specialist Dooley. "Never lose sight of who you are. When you're going through a rough patch, get through it," he said.
"Keep swinging the ax, keep making the plays, one play at a time." His message encouraging the Commanders to remain focused and determined despite setbacks.
Joe Theismann offered similar advice to the Commanders as they aim for a playoff push. "Focus on one game at a time. Don't buy into all the noise," he advised. "Take care of your job today. Set your own standard. We don't want to play down or up to anybody; we set the standard that we feel is very high."
Theismann stressed the importance of maintaining focus and consistency as the Commanders prepare to face the New Orleans Saints. His words, combined with Griffin's reflections, emphasize the parallels between the discipline required on the field and the resilience displayed by military families.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Key Game Statuses Revealed For Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints
• Commanders' OC Kliff Kingsbury On Newly Signed WR K.J. Osborn: 'A Guy We Can Use'
• Commanders Kliff Kingsbury Reacts to Bill Belichick As College Coach