Commanders List 9 Players on Injury Report Before Playoff Matchup vs. Buccaneers
Wild Card Weekend is nearly here to kick off the NFL playoffs. The Washington Commanders head south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a Week 1 rematch.
The Commanders are far from the team they were in the initial matchup, which was a 37-20 contest in favor of the Buccaneers. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has grown plenty for the Commanders, and they finished off their 12-win season with five straight victories.
Ahead of the matchup, Washington getting healthy is a key focus. They've got nine players on their initial injury report before the matchup. Here's how it played out:
Non-partipant:
- TE Zach Ertz, rest
- DE Clelin Ferrell, rest/knee
- OLB Dante Fowler Jr., rest
- WR Terry McLaurin, rest
Limited participant:
- C Tyler Biadasz, ankle
- S Jeremy Chinn, rib
- T Brandon Coleman, knee
- WR Jamison Crowder, hamstring
- T Cornelius Lucas, groin
The injury report is decently long, though all four non-participants will ramp up as the week goes on as they are out for rest. They're getting some much-needed rest prior to a playoff run.
The limited participants are current lingering injuries that shouldn't hold most of the five out of the playoff contest against the Buccaneers.
