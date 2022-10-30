Commanders vs. Colts: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
The road to .500 goes through the Indianapolis Colts for the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders will look to extend their winning streak to three when they go on the road to face the Colts at 4:25 p.m.
Washington turned in one of its best offensive performances of the season in its 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 23.
In his first start of the season, Heinicke completed 20 of his 33 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Washington also found a lot of success on the ground with Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson combining to run for 132 yards.
Terry McLaurin caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.
For the Colts, Sam Ehlinger will be making the first start of his NFL career. Indianapolis drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.
The decision to start Ehlinger comes after an up-and-down start to the season for Matt Ryan. Ryan threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Colts’ 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Through seven games, Ryan had thrown nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Here are the rest of the inactives for both teams ...
Washington Commanders
WR Jahan Dotson
WR Dyami Brown
CB William Jackson III
RB Jonathan Williams
Commanders vs. Colts Inactives: Logan Thomas Making Return?
With Taylor Heinicke representing the Washington Commanders against Sam Ehlinger and the Indianapolis Colts, we take a look at who is and isn't available for the burgundy and gold.
Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to 'Force The Issue' with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger
Commanders safety Kam Curl is ready to make life tough for new Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger on Sunday and is looking forward to being the reason Washington wins on Sunday.
Colts' Sam Ehlinger Move 'Surprising, But Not Unreasonable': 5 Questions Ahead of Commanders Matchup
The Washington Commanders are facing Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger in his first career start Sunday. Can the Commanders hand him his first loss as a starter?
LB Cole Holcomb
OL Chris Paul
TE Cole Turner
Indianapolis Colts
C Wesley French
DE Kwity Paye
QB Matt Ryan
LB Grant Stuard
DT Chris Williams
Check back with Commander Country throughout the afternoon for live updates, drive-by-drive coverage and highlights.
Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.
Follow Commander Country on Twitter.