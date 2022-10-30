Skip to main content

Commanders vs. Colts: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

Washington will look to win its third straight game when they face Indianapolis.

The road to .500 goes through the Indianapolis Colts for the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders will look to extend their winning streak to three when they go on the road to face the Colts at 4:25 p.m.

Washington turned in one of its best offensive performances of the season in its 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 23.

In his first start of the season, Heinicke completed 20 of his 33 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Washington also found a lot of success on the ground with Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson combining to run for 132 yards.

Terry McLaurin caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

For the Colts, Sam Ehlinger will be making the first start of his NFL career. Indianapolis drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

The decision to start Ehlinger comes after an up-and-down start to the season for Matt Ryan. Ryan threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Colts’ 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Through seven games, Ryan had thrown nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Here are the rest of the inactives for both teams ...

Washington Commanders

WR Jahan Dotson

WR Dyami Brown

CB William Jackson III

RB Jonathan Williams

LB Cole Holcomb

OL Chris Paul

TE Cole Turner

Indianapolis Colts

C Wesley French

DE Kwity Paye

QB Matt Ryan

LB Grant Stuard

DT Chris Williams

Check back with Commander Country throughout the afternoon for live updates, drive-by-drive coverage and highlights.

