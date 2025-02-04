Commanders' managing partner sees D.C. for new stadium, but options remain open
Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris continues to navigate the complex process of securing a new stadium for the franchise, acknowledging that Washington, D.C. remains the most politically viable location. However, he emphasized that the decision involves multiple jurisdictions and ongoing discussions.
“I think that, obviously the DMV right, is three jurisdictions, and it turns out D.C.'s in the middle, plus, you know it's the location maybe because of the history, it's the location that when we do surveys, is the most acceptable,” the Commanders managing partner said.
Washington currently plays at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, but the aging stadium has long been viewed as an inadequate long-term home. While Maryland officials have expressed interest in keeping the team in the state, and Virginia has proposed potential sites, Harris remains transparent about fan preferences and historical ties to D.C.
“But there's a lot of things that go into this. And we play in Maryland right now, we have an amazing relationship with Maryland,” Harris explained. “And like I said, it's not just our decision, like the decision is about the specific location, regions, and areas and states themselves and D.C. itself. So, we have a lot of dialogue going with everyone, and we're going to keep pushing forward.”
While there is no final decision yet, Harris’ comments reinforce the franchise’s efforts to engage with all three jurisdictions while acknowledging that D.C. holds a unique position in the stadium discussion.
“But yeah, that I continue to kind of just be transparent about what the surveys say and how the area feels at large. But that doesn’t mean that there’s not a lot of support in Maryland, a lot of support in Virginia,” he added. “There is, but obviously D.C. is kind of aligned with the history and happens to be the easiest place to get to for the most number of fans.”
