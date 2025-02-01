Commanders' managing partner Josh Harris publishes heartfelt letter to fans
Washington Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn talked about his team lacking scars before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Now, with those wounds still fresh, the Commanders will return in 2025 with some scars to remind them of hard battles that came before. And hopefully, those will help the team reach new heights.
Before Washington got fully engulfed by the business of turning hard lessons into positive growth, however, managing partner Josh Harris wanted to acknowledge a group of people that has plenty of scars to carry: the fans of his franchise.
"This season marked the beginning of bringing Washington football back to its status as a premier franchise in the NFL and restoring the significance, pride, and sense of community that this team has represented for decades," Harris said in a letter to the fanbase published in The Washington Post.
"This season was a tremendous reminder that the Commanders can galvanize not just a fanbase, but an entire community. Our mission – to build an elite franchise and create unforgettable experiences – begins and ends with you, the fans. Your unwavering support has meant everything. Week after week, through highs, lows, and unforgettable moments (that Hail Mary in Week 8!), you showed up.
"We're building this for you, and we won't stop until we have a championship."
For an ownership group led by Harris that has done just about everything right, the letter is a great bow to put on what was an amazing 2024 NFL season, and one that has everyone excited to see what is coming in 2025.
