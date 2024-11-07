Marshon Lattimore a ‘No-Brainer’ Addition to Commanders Defense
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn couldn’t hide his excitement over the team’s recent player acquisition, acquiring four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore brings exactly the kind of edge the Commanders defense needs as they make a serious playoff push this season.
The Commanders (7-2) sent the New Orleans Saints (2-7) a package of 2025 draft picks—a third, fourth, and sixth-round pick they’d acquired earlier this summer in a trade for defensive tackle John Ridgeway III. In return, Washington landed Lattimore along with a 2025 fifth-round pick, adding value on both the field and the draft board.
“I’d say you had me at hello (laughs),” the Washington head coach, joking about Lattimore joining the team. “This was easy, man. To acquire a player of Marshon’s caliber—the toughness, the physicality—whether it was this month or six months from now, this is a player you’d want on your team. He stands for the right stuff. He’s got an attitude to battle, and (we’re) really pumped we have him here.”
This move isn’t just about stats—it’s about shifting the energy and making a statement. Lattimore adds that much-needed boost to Washington secondary. Now, with a proven talent like Lattimore locking down receivers, the Commanders defense is better positioned to shut down top-tier offenses as they look to secure a top playoff seed.
For fans, this trade signals that Washington is all-in. Lattimore’s arrival shows the Commanders aren’t just looking to coast into the postseason; they’re building a team with the toughness to make some serious noise.
With a big matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, the Commanders are eyeing an 8-2 record, ready to prove that their recent moves are setting them up to be a force in the playoffs.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Release First Injury Report vs. Steelers
• Commanders HC Tough Love Approach to Brian Robinson's Recovery
• Commanders Acquire Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Before Trade Deadline
• Commanders Battle With Chiefs For 4-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Trade