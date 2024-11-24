Commander Country

Terry McLaurin’s 86-Yard Touchdown Stuns, But Commanders Miss Extra Point

The Washington Commanders nearly came away with another miraculous win, though the Dallas Cowboys came away victorious.

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the field during final minute of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders nearly had another mircale on the season, this time against NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys. With 86 yards to go and a seven-point deficit, Jayden Daniels hit Terry McLaurin for a miraculous touchdown.

All was well, and the team had a chance to tie the game and likely go into overtime. But the Commanders missed the PAT after a poor snap and missed kick. The club had a late-game blunder erase what was going to be one of the best plays, if not the best play, of the weekend.

The Cowboys then returned the onside kick off one bounce for a touchdown, expanding their lead to 34-26. One could argue he should have gone down and ended the game. Washington had a chance at a miracle win once again, though Dallas would intercept them and take the victory.

The Commanders now fall to 7-5 on the season as their losing streak grows to three games.

Kade Kimble

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

