Rams expected to trade Cooper Kupp: Should the Washington Commanders make a move?
The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 offseason with several pressing needs, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
The Commanders have struggled with a lack of a proven second option in the passing game, while wide reciever Terry McLaurin remains a reliable playmaker, the supporting cast has been inconsistent.
A potential solution for Washington may have just entered the trade market. A split is likely on the horizon for the Los Angeles Rams and one of their longtime superstars. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, a key figure in the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl-winning season, announced on Monday that the team has informed him they are actively seeking a trade.
READ MORE: Raiders coach Pete Carroll hiring Commanders assistant coach to new staff
"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Kupp said in a statement on X. "I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."
Kupp's availability on the trade market presents an intriguing opportunity for teams in need of a top-tier wide receiver, and the Washington Commanders should be one of the franchises giving serious consideration to making a move.
Why the Washington Commanders Should Target Cooper Kupp
Kupp, when healthy, remains one of the most dynamic receivers in the league. He won the NFL's receiving triple crown in 2021, leading the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, and was instrumental in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory. While injuries have limited him in the past two seasons, his ability to operate as an elite route runner and possession receiver could provide an immediate impact in Washington’s offense.
Fit in Washington’s Offense
The Commanders' offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2024, could greatly benefit from Kupp’s presence. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury prioritizes a balanced attack with efficient passing concepts, and Kupp’s skill set aligns perfectly with a system that thrives on precision route running and yards after the catch. A duo of Kupp and McLaurin would give Washington a formidable receiver group in the NFL.
Additionally, Kupp's championship experience and leadership could be invaluable for a team looking to establish itself as a legitimate contender in the NFC East.
Commanders Have the Cap Space to Make It Happen
Acquiring Kupp could be feasible for General Manager Adam Peters as the Commanders are projected to have approximately $78 million in cap space this off-season. Kupp signed a three-year, $80 million extension in 2022, which might deter cap-strapped teams from making a move, but Washington has the financial room to absorb the deal while still addressing other key needs.
Washington should explore the possibility of trading for Cooper Kupp. His talent, leadership, and championship pedigree could be a perfect fit for a team looking to remain a playoff contender. If Washington can find a way to make the financials work, Kupp could be the missing piece to elevate their offense to an elite level in 2024.
READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders block assistant coach from Jets job
• Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
• Starting Commanders offensive lineman named potential cut candidate