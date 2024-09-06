Commanders Move Up in Power Rankings
The Washington Commanders are worth keeping an eye on in the upcoming season.
The Commanders' recent Yahoo Sports fantasy football power rankings spot might entice some fans going into the season. The Commanders moved up from No. 25 to 24.
"I'm excited for Jayden Daniels and this could be the best offense Terry McLaurin has ever played in," Yahoo! Sports writer Scott Pianowski said. "Kliff Kingsbury likely was over his skis as a head coach, but I don't mind him as a coordinator."
Having Kingsbury at offensive coordinator makes for an interesting plot twist seeing how things fared between him and current starting Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the first overall pick in 2019.
That said, having Daniels leading the offense now, even as a rookie, provides a big spark of hope that things will start to click this year with the talent and weapons they have. The Commanders were busy over the offseason, so there was a lot to put together, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
However, a breakthrough seems inevitable for this offense at some point or another. And if there's any Commanders players you should take a leap of faith on for fantasy football this season, Daniels and McLaurin should be your top two options and are a big reason why Pianowski ranked the Commanders at 24.
