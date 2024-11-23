Commander Country

Commanders Must Beat Cowboys 'Game Wrecker' Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys will challenge the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are just one day away from facing off against the Dallas Cowboys, where Micah Parsons and the defense will look to make Jayden Daniels and the offense's time a difficult one.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has spent a lot of time this week trying to dissect Parsons and his impact on defense.

"Yeah, Micah's a game wrecker," Kingsbury said. "He's one of those, I thought [Philadelphia Eagles DT] Jalen Carter had a tremendous game against us. He was awesome and put us behind the chains several times and Micah is the guy who can do the same thing. And if you don't have a plan for him every snap, it takes one snap for him to take the ball away and all of a sudden, it can be a long day. So he's the guy you gotta have a plan for. He is dynamic, plays hard, and, yeah, he's one of the handful guys in the league that can really change a game by himself."

The Commanders can benefit from head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and their experience with him from their Cowboys days, but it will ultimately come down to the offense's execution.

If the Commanders can find a way to work around Parsons, they should come out on top against the Cowboys.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys

• Commanders Rival Giants Cut Starting QB Daniel Jones

• Commanders Defense Has Played Well, Needs to Finish Better

Marshon Lattimore's Official Game Status For Commanders-Cowboys

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News