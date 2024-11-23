Commanders Must Beat Cowboys 'Game Wrecker' Micah Parsons
The Washington Commanders are just one day away from facing off against the Dallas Cowboys, where Micah Parsons and the defense will look to make Jayden Daniels and the offense's time a difficult one.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has spent a lot of time this week trying to dissect Parsons and his impact on defense.
"Yeah, Micah's a game wrecker," Kingsbury said. "He's one of those, I thought [Philadelphia Eagles DT] Jalen Carter had a tremendous game against us. He was awesome and put us behind the chains several times and Micah is the guy who can do the same thing. And if you don't have a plan for him every snap, it takes one snap for him to take the ball away and all of a sudden, it can be a long day. So he's the guy you gotta have a plan for. He is dynamic, plays hard, and, yeah, he's one of the handful guys in the league that can really change a game by himself."
The Commanders can benefit from head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and their experience with him from their Cowboys days, but it will ultimately come down to the offense's execution.
If the Commanders can find a way to work around Parsons, they should come out on top against the Cowboys.
