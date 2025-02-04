Myles Garrett to Washington? Commanders named a top potential fit
One of the NFL's biggest stars, Myles Garrett, dropped a bomb and has officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Garrett is seeking a new team to contend for a Super Bowl, and the Washington Commanders could be an ideal destination for the star pass rusher.
For any team to acquire Garrett, it would need the financial flexibility to absorb his contract, with cap hits of around $20 million in both 2025 and 2026. Only a handful of teams are both Super Bowl contenders and capable of making a trade for Garrett and among those, the Commanders stand out as one of the most compelling options.
Washington has the financial flexibility to make a move for Garrett, thanks to Jayden Daniels being on a rookie deal. With more than $78 million in cap space, the Commanders are in a prime position to strengthen their defense.
With Daniels emerging as the franchise quarterback and leading Washington to the NFC Championship, the team can afford to make a bold move this offseason, giving their defense a much-needed boost and building around their star quarterback.
The Commanders' defense has struggled this season, ranking 23rd in defensive DVOA. Washington has only two players—Dante Fowler Jr. and Frankie Luvu—who had more than five sacks this season.
Garrett, who is one of the most elite pass rushers in the game, was selected first overall in the 2017 draft, has become one of the most dominant defensive forces in the league, earning six Pro Bowl selections, four first-team All-Pro nods, and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.
Under head coach Dan Quinn, who has a proven track record of developing strong defensive units, Garrett would likely thrive, providing Washington with a dynamic defender who can disrupt opposing offenses and open up opportunities for the rest of the defense.
To acquire Garrett, the Commanders would likely need to offer a substantial trade package, potentially including two first-round picks—one for 2025 and one for 2026. While that would mean parting with valuable future assets, it could be a worthwhile move to accelerate the team's Super Bowl aspirations.
With ample cap space to take on Garrett's contract and the defensive needs to justify the trade, Washington has the flexibility to pull it off.
While other teams, such as the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Detroit Lions, may also be in the market for Garrett, none are as well-positioned as Washington. The Commanders have the financial flexibility, the franchise quarterback, and the competitive window to make a move for the star pass rusher.
Adding Myles Garrett could be the missing piece the Commanders need to take the next step toward competing for a championship.
READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Will Austin Ekeler return to Commanders next season after injuries?
• Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
• Starting Commanders offensive lineman named potential cut candidate