Commanders, Giants Tied After First Half of Back-and-Forth Affair

The Washington Commanders are going into the locker room against the New York Giants tied at 13.

The Commanders started the game off with a bang after forcing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to fumble on the fourth play of the game. Jonathan Allen forced his second fumble of the year and it set Washington up nicely in New York territory.

Taylor Heinicke and the offense helped tack on a field goal on the ensuing drive. And on the team's next offensive possession, Heinicke found wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a 19-yard touchdown. However, Washington's 10-0 lead going into the second quarter quickly vanished.

The Giants put together consecutive scoring drives of their own. The first came on a 48-yard field goal from Graham Gano and the second came on a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Saquon Barkley.

Washington retook a lead on the next drive on a 42-yard field goal from Slye, leading to the two-minute warning. New York also led a drive deep into Washington territory, and kicked a chip shot field goal to tie the game.

The margins between the two teams are razor thin and this game will likely be determined by who makes the last big play in the second half.

The Commanders will receive the second half kickoff.

