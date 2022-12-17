Giants vs. Commanders Week 15: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

A win for the Washington Commanders or New York Giants would nearly lock up a playoff spot.

The Washington Commanders’ playoff hopes hang in the balance when they host the New York Giants on Sunday in primetime.

The previous meeting between the Commanders and Giants ended in a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4. Since then, Washington had a bye week, and New York lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at home 48-22 on Dec. 11.

Washington found itself on the outside looking in after the tie in the NFC playoff picture. With the Seattle Seahawks losing back-to-back games, the Commanders moved to the sixth seed, and the Giants are the seventh seed.

Both teams will remain in the playoff picture regardless of the result on Sunday, but a win would nearly guarantee a playoff berth for New York or Washington.

Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the tie on Dec. 4. Taylor Heinicke rebounded from a rough second half to lead Washington on a game-tying drive that culminated in a 28-yard touchdown to Jahan Dotson. Heinicke completed 27 of his 41 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

Brian Robinson also had one of the best games of his career, rushing for 96 yards on 21 carries. Robinson was limited in practice earlier in the week, and Chase Young’s status for Sunday is still unknown.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (7-5-1) vs. New York Giants (7-5-1)

WHERE: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland (82,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, 8:20 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: NBC | Peacock | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Commanders -3.5

TOTAL: 40.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Commanders -225, Giants +188

