Despite Week 6 Loss, Commanders Still Stand Atop NFC East
Ashburn, VA. -- The Washington Commanders suffered their second loss of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and fell to 4-2 because of it.
It was also the Commanders' second loss against a 2023 playoff team, moving them to 1-2 in such matchups this season.
Despite the loss, Washington is still sitting on top of the NFC East Division. Here's how it went down in the division this weekend.
1st Place: Washington Commanders, 4-2
With a win over the New York Giants, the Commanders are 1-0 in the division and would have a tiebreaker advantage over the Philadelphia Eagles who have yet to play a divisional game, and over the New York Giants who are 0-2 against the NFC East.
The Dallas Cowboys are also 1-0 in the division with a win over the same Giants. In fact, both Dallas and Washington have won against all like opponents so far, so we'd have to dig deeper into the tie-breakers to figure out that equation.
NEXT OPPONENT: vs. Carolina Panthers, 1-5
2nd Place: Philadelphia Eagles, 3-2
Fortunately, the Eagles are in second place, not the Cowboys, so we don't need to worry about it all that much for the moment.
Coming off a narrow win over the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni was apparently feeling himself a little bit and decided to share those emotions with...his own fan base.
It's an interesting strategy and not one that's probably going to work well - but then again, Sirianni seems to prefer flawed strategies these days.
NEXT OPPONENT: at New York Giants, 2-4
3rd Place: Dallas Cowboys, 3-3
Unlike Philadelphia, the Cowboys did not come away with a narrow win. Instead, they secured a rather large defeat, falling to the Detroit Lions by a margin of 38 points at home.
Dallas is now 0-3 at home.
NEXT OPPONENT: Week 8 at San Francisco 49ers
4th Place: New York Giants, 2-4
The Giants were hoping to follow up an impressive win over the Seattle Seahawks with another upset, this time against the Cincinnati Bengals. And they certainly had their chances.
However, in the end, it was the Bengals who got the 17-7 victory and New York fell two full games back of the division lead while also carrying an 0-2 in-division record.
NEXT OPPONENT: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3-2
