Where Are The Commanders in Playoff Picture After Week 14?
The Washington Commanders entered their bye week locked into the NFC’s 7th seed, with no immediate threat of moving up or down. However, they remain in striking distance of the 6th seed after the Green Bay Packers fell to the Detroit Lions, bringing Washington within one game of the Packers.
To climb to the 6th seed next week, the Commanders will need a road win against the New Orleans Saints and a Packers loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In that scenario, Washington would hold the conference tiebreaker (6-3 NFC record compared to Green Bay's 4-5).
Looking ahead, Washington could even make a push for the 5th seed the following week, but it would require a Vikings losing streak and a significant victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. We’ll revisit that possibility if the Commanders takes care of business in New Orleans and Minnesota somehow stumbles against the Bears on Monday night.
Here is a look at where the Commanders are located in the current NFC Playoff Picture:
1. Detroit Lions (12-1)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)
3. Seattle Seahawks (8-4)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)
5. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
6. Green Bay Packers (9-4)
7. Washington Commanders (8-5)
Elsewhere in the NFC, the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles continue to lead the conference after securing tough wins. The Lions survived a challenging divisional matchup on a short week, while the Eagles edged past the Carolina Panthers at home. If both teams keep winning, they’ll maintain the top two seeds.
At 8-5, the Commanders are holding firm against a mostly underwhelming NFC field. The Los Angeles Rams moved into 8th place at 7-6 after a win, combined with losses by the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons. However, the Rams can’t leapfrog Washington this week, even with a win and a Commanders loss. Washington’s superior conference record (5-4 compared to 5-5) gives them the edge in the tiebreaker. For the Rams to overtake the Commanders, Washington would need to drop two games while the Rams win out.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Three Commanders Who Can Make Big Contributions Late in Season
• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans
• Will Austin Ekeler Return For Commanders This Season Following Severe Injury?
• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick